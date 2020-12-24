Actress Sonam K. Ahuja penned a note on social media for her father, actor Anil Kapoor, who turned 64 on Thursday. Sonam posted her note on Instagram along with a picture with her father. "Happy happy birthday daddy... you're the most positive, kind, liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. Anil Kapoor Celebrates 64th Birthday With Jug Jug Jeeyo Team and Wife Sunita in Chandigarh (Watch Video)

I miss you so much and I can't wait to see you in the new year. @anilskapoor," Sonam wrote. Anil has three children with wife Sunita -- Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan.

Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday Wish For Dad Anil Kapoor:

The actor is currently busy shooting for "Jug Jug Jeeyo", which also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

