The much-awaited film of 2023, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has finally released in theatres. Animal unfolds the story of Arjan (Ranbir Singh), aiming to impress his distant and misunderstood father. He transforms into a ruthless avenger seeking retribution against rival gangster Viraj Surve. The film has received favourable reviews from the critics and the audience are excited to watch it in theatres. Those who have decided and are yet to watch this film in theatres, here is a disappointing update. Animal Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna’s Film!

Hours after Animal theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Animal has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels.

Animal full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Apart from Animal, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Farrey, Tiger 3, Aarya Season 3, Tejas, Yaariyan 2 among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD print

