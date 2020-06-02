Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Are the Cutest 'Chhole Bhature' Loving 'Hamesha Ke Liye' Couple in Their New Commercial Together (Watch Video)

There's no doubt that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the cutest celebrity couples and we have been saying this since the first time the duo starred in a commercial together. If their Instagram pictures are any less 'aww' worthy, the power couple's new advertisement together is sure to make you like them even more. From stealing our hearts with their cute banter in the Manyavar ads, the couple are now back for another commercial, this time doing some chilling on the kitchen top talking about cheat meals. Virat and Anushka's natural chemistry is a winner and every time we see them together on-screen and their new commercial together is no different. Anushka Sharma Shares Funny Video Of ‘Dinosaur’ Virat Kohli and Ranveer Singh Can’t Control His Laughter!

Anushka and Virat are one of those couples who always bring a smile to your face with their adorable antics and this is no different. The duo discusses what to order for food in this commercial and it almost seems like a scene straight out of their house. We can totally image Virat getting super-excited to have his favourite cheat meal, "Chhole Bhature". Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Sharpen Their Cricket Skills at Home (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

Anushka and Virat have been quarantining at their Mumbai home amid coronavirus outbreak. The duo has been doing their bit to raise awareness about practising social distancing and have also helped those working on the frontlines and also those struggling to make ends meet with their donations. Apart from all that, the couple is often seen goofing around in their Instagram stories and we have seen it all from Anushka giving the Indian skipper a haircut to Virat trying to be a 'dinosaur'.