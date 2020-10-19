Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to welcome their first child in 2021. The Bollywood actress and the Indian cricketer had announced the pregnancy news on social media together and it garnered lots of love from friends and fans. Anushka has been flaunting her baby bump and glow through beautiful posts on Instagram. Yet again, she has shared a series of pictures soaking in the sunshine, looking pretty as ever! Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Cute Monokini, Shares Heartfelt Note On World Gratitude Day (View Pic).

The actress-turned-producer is seen wearing peach dungarees on a white tee. This basic yet unusually attractive combination suited her perfectly well! The happy actress posed with a wide grin as she spent some time under the sun and in nature. Her caption read as, "Pocketful of sunshine." Check out the post below.

Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram Pocketful of sunshine ☀️☺️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Oct 18, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star has kept it pretty much lowkey when it comes to fashion aspect and sticks to the easy-breezy and comfortably chic attires.

Earlier, a set of snaps went viral from the IPL 2020 where she stood cheering for Virat Kohli. Flaunting her baby bump, the actress was clicked clapping for her husband and the fans were in love with their chemistry once again. Stay tuned for more updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).