Mother-to-be actress Anushka Sharma is glowing and how! The star recently shared the 'good news' that she and husband Virat Kohli are welcoming their first child and internet lost its chill. The netizens are already counting days and waiting eagerly to catch the first glimpse of the power couple's baby. Naturally, their every post is much-welcomed by the fans. The recent one posted by Anushka is dedicated to the World Gratitude Day. She posed in a pool flaunting her baby bump. Anushka Sharma Caresses her Baby Bump and If the Sight Won't Melt Your Heart, then We Don't Know What Will.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress looked beautiful in a black monokini, as she had some relaxing time in the pool. She flaunted a no-makeup look, her hair pulled on one side. Flaunting her baby bump, the mom-to-be is grinning.

In the caption, she wrote, "Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance" - Eckhart Tolle Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward Because ... " After all , we are all just walking each other home " - Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday

Anushka Sharma Here!

Earlier, in a very cheerful post, Virushka announced the news through a common social media post. The couple informed that they are all set to welcome their new family member in January 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).