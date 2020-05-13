Anushka Sharma Shares a Pic of Migrant Labourers Walking on the Street as a Message to the Pet Owners

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Anushka Sharma has delivered a message to people who have been abandoning their pets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Instagram Stories, the Bollywood actress shared a forwarded message that has a picture which shows a couple of men walking down the road under the scorching, with one of them carrying a puppy and a duck. Mother’s Day 2020: Anushka Sharma Expresses Her Love for Her Mom and Mom-In-Law with This Beautiful Pic!

"These migrant workers are walking on the Mumbai Nasik Highway along with their belongings. So next time when you think to give up your pet who you 'loved like your own child' just remember this picture," goes the caption. Virat Kohli Shares a Throwback Picture with Anushka Sharma from Their Holiday Album While Remembering all the Things They are Eternally Grateful For

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma is known to be an animal lover. Her pet dog Bruno died earlier this month.