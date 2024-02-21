After Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their second child -- a baby boy born on February 15 whom they named 'Akaay' -- congratulations poured in for the star couple from different corners. Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the couple wrote: “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! "We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.” Anushka Sharma Says ‘Don’t Ask Me for Help’ After Hubby Virat Kohli Requests Friends Not To Ask Him for World Cup 2023 Tickets.

Actress Alia Bhatt took to the comments section of Anushka's post and wrote, "How beautiful. Congratulations." Alia's Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh dropped heart emojis under Anushka's post. Actor-producer-director Farhan Akhtar commented, "Congratulations and a happy birthday to the little man." Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations guys... anushkasharma @virat.kohli and our cutie #vamika." Veteran actor Dalip Tahil commented, "Congratulations," while actor Maniesh Paul wrote, "Big congratulations." Anushka Sharma Drops Pic of Her Flaunting Baby Bump Amid Second Pregnancy Rumours, Actress Pens ‘Times Flies’ (View Post).

Anushka and Virat, who are fondly called 'Virushka' by their fans, got married in December 2017 in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy. In 2021, Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter, whom they named Vamika.

