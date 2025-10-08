Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have locked in on a name for their baby girl. The newest parents in B-town have decided to call their little bundle of joy Sipaara Khan. Arbaaz and Ssuhura revealed the name of their baby girl through a joint social media post with the caption, "Alhamdulillah", along with a red heart emoji. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Reach Their House With Newborn Daughter After Hospital Discharge; First Glimpse of Baby Melts Hearts (Watch Video).

Earlier today, Arbaaz was seen taking his newborn princess and Sshura home from the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where the baby was born. The new dad was seen holding his little baby girl in his arms as he sat inside the car. Arbaaz welcomed his daughter with wife Sshura Khan on October 5. Arhaan, Arbaaz’s firstborn from his first marriage to actress Malaika Arora, shared a cute post on his IG, celebrating becoming an elder brother.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Name Their Daughter Sipaara Khan – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sshura Khan (@sshurakhan)

Posting a few pictures from Sshura’s baby shower with all his little cousins, Arhaan wrote, “big brother bootcamp (check emoji),” showing his excitement for his new role as a big brother. Arhaan also shared a still of an older man holding a baby from the famous Hollywood drama "Hangover", reflecting on the massive age gap between him and his newborn baby sister. Sharing her reaction to the post, Malaika penned in the comment section, "Last pic," with three red heart emojis. Salman Khan Visits Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan As They Welcome Baby Girl; Mothers Salma Khan and Helen Also Join in Hospital (Watch Videos).

Once rumours started doing the rounds that Arbaaz and Sshura are expecting their first child together, Arbaaz finally confirmed the pregnancy back in June this year during a media interaction. If the reports are to be believed, Arbaaz and Sshura first met on the sets of the film Patna Shukla, where Sshura was the makeup artist for the leading lady Raveena Tandon. Having fallen for one another, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023. Arbaaz was initially married to actress Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan.

