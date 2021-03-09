Filmmaker J P Dutta's daughter Niddhi got married to director Benoy Gandhi in a lavish three-day affair in Rambagh Palace, Jaipur. The three-day-long ceremony had nearly 200 attendees including Arjun Rampal with his girlfriend and son, Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon and many more. Her mother, veteran actress Bindiya Goswami was ecstatic about the wedding venue. JP Dutta’s Daughter Nidhi to Marry Director Binoy Gandhi; Wedding Celebration Begins at Jaipur’s Rambagh Palace

Goswami told IANS, "I'm very excited about Nidhi's marriage. It's happening at a palace, which was her dream since childhood. She was clear even at that age that she wanted to get married in a palace. She is my princess and granting her that wish and to the man of her dreams is like a double dhamaka." While the bride and the groom looked scintillating, the guests also upped their game pretty well. Check out all the pictures from the wedding here...

The dishy dude and a doting father - Arjun Rampal

The extravaganza inside the party

The blushing bride

Here comes the married couple and then some more...

Do check out Manish Malhotra's Instagram account for more pictures as the ceremony was quite amazing

