Mumbai, October 2: On Asha Parekh’s 83rd birthday on Thursday, actor Jackie Shroff wished the yesteryear’s actress. Taking to his Instagram stories, Jackie shared two pictures of Asha Parekh. The first featured him posing with the veteran star and the second picture was of the actress from her younger days. For the caption, he wrote: “My respect always!”

He added the song “O Mere Sona Re Sona Re” from the 1966 mystery thriller film Teesri Manzil. The song was crooned by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle. Talking about Asha Parekh’s journey in cinema, she began as a child actor and made her debut as a lead heroine in the 1959 film Dil Deke Dekho. The Bollywood’s golden girl was then seen in movies such as Teesri Manzil, Love In Tokyo, Caravan, Udhar Ka Sindur, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki and Aan Milo Sajna and Mera Gaon Mera Desh among many others. ‘Cherished Moments’: Asha Parekh Reunites With Helen and Waheeda Rehman for Heartwarming Lunch Moment, Celebrates Decades-Long Bond With Bollywood’s Golden Era Icons (View Post).

Jackie Shroff Wishes Asha Parekh on 83rd Birthday

Photo Credits: Instagram/@apnabhidu)

Asha was last seen in the 1995 film “Andolan,” which stars Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Mamta Kulkarni, and Somy Ali in lead roles. This film marked veteran actress Asha Parekh's final role before retirement. Talking about Jackie, his latest is “Hunter 2”, where he is seen as the antagonist, 'The Salesman' in the second season of the action-packed drama. He will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle”. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles. ‘Hero’ Jackie Shroff Meets His Leading Lady Meenakshi Seshadri, Adds a Romantic Touch to the Moment.

The actor also celebrated 27 years of his 1998 film “Bandhan”, which also stars Salman Khan, Rambha and Ashwini Bhave. It is a remake of the Tamil film Pandithurai. The film followed the story of Pooja, who, unable to bear a child, asked to compromise with her husband's new mistress or leave the house. Pooja's brother, Raju, decides to fight for her and reunite her with her husband.

