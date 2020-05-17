Australian Cricketer David Warner And His Wife Candice's Muqabla Muqabla Dance Routine Gets An Unexpected Cameo By Someone (Watch Video)

David Warner and his wife Candy (Photo Credit: Instagram)

With IPL 2020 being postponed indefinitely due to Coronavirus pandemic, cricketers are home spending a lot of time with their families. We saw how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are having fun playing cricket on their terrace. Australian Cricketer David Warner is perhaps having the best time as he keeps posting videos of his dance numbers with his wife and kids on Instagram. We loved their Sheila ki jawaani moves and also surprised us with an Allu Arjun track. But we think the recent one is perhaps the cutest! While Warner and his wife Candice perfected their Muqabla Muqabla steps, they get cutely videobombed by their daughter. The surprise on Warner's face is damn sweet! David Warner Visits Amusement Park With Daughters As Australia Ease COVID-19 Lockdown Measures (See Pics)

In the caption, David has tagged Prabhudheva and Shilpa Shetty. If you are wondering why Shilpa, let us tell you. You will remember that the actress had performed on the same song on Tiktok while Prabhdheva videobombed it. Guess they just recreated the same.

Warner has found something to keep the morale up during these stressful times. Whatever helps you to cope, you should do it. So Warner, keep the good stuff coming!