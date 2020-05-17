David Warner Visits Amusement Park With Daughters As Australia Ease COVID-19 Lockdown Measures (See Pics)

David Warner Visited an Amusement Park With Daughters (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a change, David Warner wasn’t shooting TikTok videos and instead visited an amusement park with his daughters on Sunday as Australia eased coronavirus measures in most parts of the country. Warner, who has been keeping himself and his family busy with shooting and uploading regular TikTok videos to entertain his fans and followers throughout the lockdown, lives in Sydney and perhaps visited a park around the area of his residence. Australia had been under complete lockdown for the last two months but the government had gradually started easing the stringent covid-19 measures, starting last week. David Warner Channels Inner ‘Bahubali’ As He Enacts Dialogue From Prabhas’ Famous Movie (Watch Video).

“Sunday mornings back at the park again,” Warner captioned a couple of pictures on his Instagram page. In the pictures, Warner can be seen enjoying a ride with his youngest daughter while in another he is sitting on top of a rope climber with another of his daughters. Throughout the lockdown period, Warner had been uploading funny TikTok videos and had been entertaining his fans. ‘You’ve Officially Lost It’: Mitchell Johnson Hilariously Trolls David Warner Over the Australian Opener’s Latest TikTok Video.

David Warner, Daughters Have Fun at Amusement Park

In his latest video, the 33-year-old Australian channelled the ‘Baahubali’ inside him and uttered a popular dialogue from the 2015-released blockbuster. In the video, he was seen wearing the armour and helmet similar to the one wore by Prabhas in the film. He is chained and utters the famous dialogue from the movie while his daughter acts as the subject.

David Warner in Baahubali Mode

Warner’s association with TikTok has been quite a hit, especially with the Indian fans. The Australian opening batsman has entertained his Indian fan base by grooving to different songs from the Indian films like ‘Sheila ki Jawani’, ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’ and ‘Pokri’, Warner has pulled off all stunts in his TikTok videos.

Meanwhile, Warner was reinstated as the captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and was to lead them in IPL 2020. He would have taken over the reins from Kane Williamson, who captained the team last year. But IPL 2020, which was scheduled to begin on March 29, has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.