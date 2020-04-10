Ayesha Takia Birthday: From Dor to Wanted, 5 Entertaining Movies of the Actress

Ayesha Takia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayesha Takia turns 34 today. The actress has been winning hearts since she appeared ii Falguni Pathak's music video, "Meri Chunar Ud Ud Jaye". She also appeared in the music video, "Nahi Nahi Abhi Nahi", before making her film debut. Although the actress has been away from the screen for a very long time now, she has some amazing movies to her credit, which prove her mettle. Today, as a token of our love and appreciation we are going to list down a few movies from her filmography that you must check out.

Ayesha's last movie appearance was in 2011. Talking about her decision to quit acting, she has said, "Wanted released right after my marriage and it turned out to be a blockbuster, but I had already made a decision to take a break. I did not time my decision and fortunately or unfortunately, it happened at a time when I delivered one of the biggest films in my career."

Dor

Ayesha starred alongside Gul Panag in this critically acclaimed film directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The movie explores themes of female-friendships and forgiveness. In fact, this might be one of the rare good movies about female-friendships in Bollywood. A gem. If you have not watched it, we urge you to do so ASAP.

You Can Watch The Movie For Free on YouTube Here:

Socha Na Tha

This was Ayesha's first film, but because of its delayed release, Tarzan: The Wonder Car became her debut. This was the first film directed by Imtiaz Ali. This one is an underrated gem as well. Ayesha is at her best when she is being subtle. She has a decent enough comic timing as well.

Watch The Socha Na Tha Full Movie Here:

De Taali

You might not have even heard about this one, but hear me out. NOt a great movie, but not quite bad either. The movie is a remake of Saving Silverman, but makes significant changes to the original plot. Ayesha Takia and Riteish Deshmukh kidnap Rimi Sen to stop her from marrying their best friend. The movie has quite a few chuckle-worthy moments.

Dil Maange More

Again, hear me out. This is not a gem of a movie, I agree. But it is very fun to watch. One of those early 2000's no-brainers that you should check out for pure entertainment.

Watch Full Movie Dil Maange More Here:

Wanted

Ayesha starred opposite Salman Khan in this uber-fun movie. 100% entertainment.

So, these were our absolute favourites starring Ayesha Takia. We also have an honourable mention- 8x10 Tasveer. The movie featuring Ayesha opposite Akshay Kumar is an average thriller with a very unique plot. Ayesha is revealed to be a villain in the film, which makes it super fun. A very happy birthday to the bubbly actress. We'd love to see her more on the screen.