World Health Day: Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan Post Gratitude Wishes For Essential Service Providers

Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is World Health Day 2020. Definitely, world needs to celebrate this day today, more than anytime else. As the global pandemic like coronavirus has hit the world like a brick, everyone is in need of heartfelt wishes to rise above it. Currently, everyone in the world is concerned only about one thing and that is HEALTH. Lockdown is being followed all over and health has become the utmost priority of every single human being. Bollywood celebs like Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Bachan even wished the fans through Twitter and Instagram. World Health Day 2020 Date and Theme: History and Significance to Mark the Global Health Awareness Day.

On the world health day, someone who needs these wishes and gratitude from us are the essential service providers. They are working without caring about their own health which is absolutely a thankless gesture.

Abhishek pointed the same in his tweet. He wrote, "Today on #WorldHealthDay we thank and pray for the tireless and brave health care workers for their immense and selfless service and duty. We are all indebted for life." Check out his and more other tweets by the B-town celebs that are too endearing.

Abhishek Bachchan's Tweet

Today on #WorldHealthDay we thank and pray for the tireless and brave health care workers for their immense and selfless service and duty. We are all indebted for life. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 7, 2020

Ajay Devgn's Tweet

On #WorldHealthDay, let's thank doctors and nurses worldwide who are helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic. They are the soldiers who are risking their lives to safeguard us. My personal salutations to this selfless tribe 🙏#StaySafeStayHome — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 7, 2020

Shraddha Kapoor's Tweet

The doctors, nurses & all health workers have selflessly devoted their time and effort in keeping us safe as we battle COVID-19. This #WorldHealthDay is an ode to their compassion and love for their work. A Big Thank You!✨💜 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 7, 2020

As of now, not just a particular day like 'World Health Day' but all days are supposed to be dedicated to the cause. The more we stay at home, maintain social distancing and wash hands regularly....the more quickly we will get out of the situation. On WHD 2020, we hope that everyone's wishes and hopeful messages help each other sustain a bit more.