Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Action Drama Collects Rs 17.50 Crore, Becomes the Highest Opener Of 2020

Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3 hit the screens on March 6 and while it received mixed reviews, the film's buzz among Shroff's fans has been huge. This is the third film in the action franchise that has been crucial in cementing Tiger's position among the action stars in Bollywood. Despite being panned by critics, the film has been enjoying a positive buzz online and it is now also reflecting in the film's box office business. Tiger Shroff has been turning out to be a bankable actor at the box office. His latest actioner has now taken a double-digit start on its opening day and interestingly this is the fifth film to do so after War, Baaghi 2, Baaghi and Student Of The Year 2. Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Despite the Kabooms & Shraddha Kapoor’s Censored Abuses, Tiger Shroff’s Action Film Is D…Duh…Dull!

On its first day, Tiger and Shraddha's Baaghi 3 opened with Rs 17.50 crores at the box office. The film has now become the highest opener of 2020 so far with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior coming second with Rs 15.10 crores as its opening day collection. Among the Baaghi franchise, the film is the second-highest opener given that Baaghi 2 had taken a massive start of Rs 25.10 crores whereas Baaghi had collected 11.94 crores at the box office. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 Will Not Open in Many Single Screen Theatres in Delhi-UP.

Check Out the Collections Here:

⭐️ #CoronaVirus scare ⭐️ #Pre-#Holi dull phase ⭐️ #Examination period Yet, #Baaghi3 takes a big start on Day 1... Emerges biggest opener of 2020 [so far]... Fifth film of #TigerShroff to open in double digits... Single screens excel, plexes decent... Fri ₹ 17.50 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2020

What's worth lauding though is that despite the current scenario of Coronavirus outbreak and the general scare it has caused among people to visit enclosed public spaces, especially theatres, it is a great achievement for Baaghi 3 to put up this number. It looks like the film has performed exceptionally well at single screens and is decently well at the multiplexes. Looks like Tiger has another action hit on him and if it continues to perform this well, the film is expected to have a massive opening weekend too.