Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan Apologises to Kangana Ranaut After Her Sister Slams Him On Twitter For Claiming Dhaakad is 'Shelved'

Kangana, Rangoli, Ahmed Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan seems to be getting into one controversy after another. After his recent comments about Taapsee Pannu's Thappad were called out by the actress, the director recently also took potshots at another actress, Kangana Ranaut. The director claimed that Kangana’s upcoming film Dhaakad has been shelved and also said that the actress ‘wasted money’ on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. While Khan's claims were immediately refuted by the film’s producer Sohail Maklai, Kangana's sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel slammed the director in a series of tweets. She also later stated that Khan had called up Kangana and apologised for his comments but the makers will be taking legal action against him. Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan Calls Taapsee Pannu's Thappad 'Strange', Actress Reacts...

The statement that landed Khan in trouble with the Ranaut sisters was during one of his interviews where he claimed that he wants to make ‘women oriented’ films but can’t because they do not make enough money. Speaking to Navbharat Times, the Baaghi 3 director said, “Kangana Ranaut tried to gain success through a film like Manikarnika, but it was made at a very large scale and all that money was wasted. The makers had huge losses. What happened after that? There were five other films being planned on Rani Jhansi but they were all shelved in view of the poor performance of Manikarnika. Even Kangana had announced a film, Dhaakad and a teaser was also launched for the movie. However, Dhaakad was shelved as Manikarnika was a flop.”

This did not go well with Rangoli who slammed the filmmaker on Twitter. Rangoli tweeted saying, "Ha ha Arrey Khan Bhai saab, 155 crore ki film ko flop kehte ho, aapki film Baaghi3 ne 49 ka weekend kiya aur Manikarnika ne 45 ka, jayada peeche nahin hai aapse, Manikarnika ka 102 India karke dekhao phir baat karo, abhi toh aapke seetare gardish mein hain." She further put up a series and also revealed how Khan had later apologised for his comment.

Check Out Rangoli's Tweets Here:

Ek nakamyaab filmmaker Ahmad Khan jisne aaj tak ek aachchi film nahin banaye,woh not only India mein big hit Manikarnika magar Japan mein broke all records se itni jalan rakhta hai kyun?This is the mediocrity I was talking about this morning kyunki khud ko film nahin banani aati. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Another Tweet by Chandel:

Ha ha Arrey Khan Bhai saab, 155 crore ki film ko flop kehte ho, aapki film Baaghi3 ne 49 ka weekend kiya aur Manikarnika ne 45 ka, jayada peeche nahin hai aapse, Manikarnika ka 102 India karke dekhao phir baat karo, abhi toh aapke seetare gardish mein hain https://t.co/ovw7SlRE2f — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Rangoli on Ahmed Khan's Apology:

Kangana just called she told me Ahmad Khan called her and apologised and said he didn’t anything everything was made up..... bolo...so clearly chillars ki phat bhi jati hai easily...himmat nahin hai to stand by what you say aab aison ko kya kahein jo aake rone lage 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Dhaakad producer Sohail also took to Twitter to confirm that the film is not shelved, he wrote, “Oldest trick in trade, when your ship is sinking, target other! Exactly what #AhmedKhan is doing. Just to gain traction for own trashed film #Baaghi3. Ours #Dhaakad pre production is in full force now & is going on floors June 2020! @Rangoli_A @teamkangana." Director Ahmed Khan Compares Baaghi 3 to Fast and Furious, Asks 'Why Don't Indians Appreciate Indian Work?

Well, looks like the Baaghi 3 director needs to be more careful the next time he has to say anything about an actress' film.