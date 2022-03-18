Bachchhan Paandey Movie Review: Walking into the theatre to watch Bachchan Paandey, you realize what you have signed up for. After witnessing the trailer of Akshay Kumar's latest outing, and going by the stable it has come from, you know what's on offer. Sajid Nadiadwala and Kumar join hands to dish out entertainers that usually demand checking your grey matter at the entrance of the theatre. But unlike the duo's previous films, Bachchan Paandey remains largely yawn-inducing and highly contrived even if we employ Nadiadwala's own yardstick. The humor is stuck in the '90s and there isn't much here that tickles your funny bone by offering anything new. Bachchhan Paandey Song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon’s Love Looks Pure.
Bachchan Paandey tells the story of an aspiring assistant-director (Kriti Sanon) who wants to make it big by making a gritty and dark realistic film revolving around the ruthless gangster Bachchan Paandey (Akshay Kumar). With the able support of Arshad Warsi's character, the lady approaches the notorious killer who draws blood for the pure joy of killing people. In this endeavor director throws multiple actors such as Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Biswas, but they all are wasted in what turns out to be a long yawn fest. Ahead Of Holi 2022, Akshay Kumar-Kapil Sharma Discuss How People Celebrate The Festival of Colours And The Details Will Leave You In Splits (Watch Video).
Watch the Trailer:
Final Thoughts
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2022 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).