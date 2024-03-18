Dharma Productions on Monday said the film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk has been titled Bad Newz. A Leo Media Collective production, the film will hit the screens on July 19. The film is produced by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. Bad Newz Announced! Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk's Comedy Film to Hit Theatres on July 19, 2024 (Watch Video).

Dharma Productions shared the film's title and release date on its official X page. "Brace yourself for a ride of entertainment, drama, laughs and so much more. Bad Newz in cinemas, 19th July 2024!" the banner captioned the motion poster of the movie. Vicky Kaushal Teases Deets on Project With Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk, Asks Fans to Pick Between 'Good' and 'Bad' News (Watch Video).

Bad Newz Releases This July

The makers, who also backed Good Newwz, described Bad Newz as a comedy based on true events. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari. It marks the second collaboration for Kaushal and Tiwari, who previously worked together on the latter's directorial debut Love per Square Foot.