The name of Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk's upcoming comedy film has been revealed! In a fun video released today, the makers announced the movie's title as Bad Newz. The film is reportedly based on true events and directed by Anand Tiwari. The first look features quirky camaraderie between the lead actors. It's worth noting that the video also includes some 'sperm' visual effects. Bad Newz is slated to release in theatres on July 19, this year. Vicky Kaushal Teases Deets on Project With Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk, Asks Fans to Pick Between 'Good' and 'Bad' News (Watch Video).

Bad Newz First Look

