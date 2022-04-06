Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming action thriller Berlin, which also stars Rahul Bose and Ishwak Singh in pivotal roles. The production team for the film, directed by Atul Sabharwal, has wrapped up its shooting schedule spanning cities like Delhi, Bhopal, Agra and Mumbai. The actor went ahead to mention that he enjoyed Sabharwalâ€™s process so much that he now wants to do a comedy film with the director. Aparshakti said, â€œI think Atul sir has a great sense of humor, which people are absolutely un-aware of. That's what kept the set going. His sense of humor and secondly the team work. We were all always together in it. Aparshakti Khurana Feels the Success of a Music Video Is Equal to a Feature Film in the Digital Era.

He added: â€œIt's never a â€˜meâ€™, it's always a â€˜weâ€™, with the best of teams. Bidding adieu to the most beautiful team and taking some fond memories with me from the sets of 'Berlin'. It's been fun working with the entire team and seeing Atul sir's brilliant mind from up close. Canâ€™t wait for people to see the world that he has created. On to the next one from here." Aparshakti Khurana Is Appointed As the Host for the Critics’ Choice Awards 2022.

The action thriller has been produced by Zee Studios, Atul Sabharwal and Manav Shrivastav under the banner of Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures.

