Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani is best known for his roles in Hungama, Grand Masti, Great Grand Masti and Kya Kool Hain Hum. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next film, Mastiii 4, directed by Milap Zaveri. During an interview, Aftab opened up about rumours of his taking drugs and throwing attitude on film sets. ‘Mastiii 4’ Song ‘Rasiya Balama’: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani Bring Comic Madness in This High-Energy Track (Watch Video).

Aftab Shivdasani Breaks Silence on Drugs Rumours

During an interview with Zoom TV, Aftab Shivdasani addressed the rumours surrounding his drug use and said that he never took the allegations seriously. The actor said, "That was the funniest rumour I heard about myself. See I earned soomething very early in my life. The truth doesn't make noise. The truth is always silent. And the truth doesn't need to prove itself. And just keeping the theory in mind, I would not justify anything."

Aftab Shivdasani’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aftab Shivdasani (@aftabshivdasani)

He added that he has never gone on record to say anything publicly to defend himself and believed that he would not lose his temper over something that was not true. The actor said, "I know what my truth is. The people who matter know what my truth is. Whether I do it or not, if people want to believe that I've done it, they will believe I have done it. Regardless of me shouting from the rooftop, saying, 'Bhaiya, maine nahi kiya'."

Aftab Shivdasani Reacts to Allegations About His Attitude Issues

During the same interview, Aftab Shivdasani also addressed the perception that he has attitude problems and behaved in a certain manner on set. The 47-year-old actor said that if any of these rumours were true, he wouldn’t have lasted in the industry. He said, "Because thsi industry is very unforgiving. That's one, second of all, I had loads of enemies, I would have loads of people talking badly about me. And thankfully, I think I've garnered a reputation where people may not like me, but they don't hate me. Because they don't know me enough. That's something that I've consciously maintained." ‘Mastiii 4’ Teaser: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani Return With Bigger Chaos and Laughter in Milap Zaveri’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Watch Aftab Shivdasani’s Full Interview:

About ‘Mastiii 4’

Aftab Shivdasani's upcoming film Mastiii 4 also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The comedy film produced by Ektaa Kapoor is presented by Waveband Productions and Zee Studios in association with Balaji Telefilms and Maruti International. Mastiiii 4 also stars Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhii Singh and Shreya Sharma. The movie will hit the big screens on November 21, 2025.

