Mumbai, April 21: The first look of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani's mysterious character Reet from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was unveiled on Thursday. The actress took to Instagram and shared her character's motion poster from the film in which she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Makers Introduce Kartik Aaryan’s Co-Star Kiara Advani As Reet; Check Out The New Motion Poster.

With a hint of horror, the motion poster features a petrified Kiara Advani with a scary hand on her head. Teasing the fans with her character, Kiara divulged just a tad to stir up the audience's curiosity about Reet as she wrote in the caption "Meet Reet, Don't be fooled She's not so sweet."

Kiara Advani as Reet in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The actress will be sharing the screen with Kartik for the first time in the Anees Bazmee directorial which has been produced by T-Series with Murad Khetani. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Ameesha Patel and Rajpal Yadav.

The 2007 film, which was filmed by Priyadarshan, was itself a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu directed by Fazil, who is the father of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.

Talking about Kiara, the actress will be next seen with Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, followed by Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal. She is currently shooting for S Shankar's upcoming film with Ram Charan. The film will be her pan-India debut vehicle.

