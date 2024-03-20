Actress Triptii Dimri, who has been crowned 'national crush', has shared an update about her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress told IANS: “You will see a lot of mystery, you can expect a lot of spooky elements and comedy.” “It’s going to be something new and fresh and beautiful, of course,” she added, while talking about the film on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. Other details about the film are still under wraps. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Others Perform Ganpati Aarti As They Begin Shooting for the Film (Watch Video).

The film, which also stars Vidya Balan, is the third installment of the Hindi horror-comedy franchise film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Its first part was directed by Priyadarshan, and was released in 2007. It has Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The second installment was released in 2022. The film featured Kiara Advani and Tabu alongside Kartik. Is Madhuri Dixit Part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actress' Chit-Chat Sesh With Kartik Aaryan at an Event Will Make You Want to See Them Together on Big Screen (Watch Video).

Triptii Dimri In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Triptii’s career graph changed right after the Ranbir-Kapoor-starrer Animal released, even though she has delivered stellar performances in films like Bulbbul, Qala and Laila Majnu. She will also be seen in Bad News alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.

