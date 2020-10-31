Actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor have started shooting for their upcoming film, Bhoot Police. Yami posted a picture on Twitter where the lead cast is seen posing in front of a jet. "Here we begin," she wrote as caption, and included #BhootPolice #SaifAliKhan @arjunk26 @Asli_Jacqueline @RameshTaurani @puriakshai #PavanKirpalani and #JayaTaurani among other tags in her post. Sonnalli Seygall Is Back to the Chaotic Shoot Life With a Red Hot Thigh-High Slit Gown!

Jacqueline re-posted the same image and wrote: "Let's do this." "Bhoot Police", a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past. Salman Khan’s Guns of North Is Now Titled Antim, Actor to Start Shooting From November

Check Out Yami Gautam's Tweet Below:

The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.

