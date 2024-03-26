BJP Demands Apology From Congress’ Surpriya Shrinate Over Her Controversial Post About Kangana Ranaut

On Tuesday, the BJP criticized Congress over the remarks of its spokesperson, Supriya Shrinate, about Kangana Ranaut and demanded an apology. Earlier, Kangana had reacted to the controversy.

Bollywood PTI| Mar 26, 2024
On Tuesday, the BJP criticized Congress over the remarks of its spokesperson, Supriya Shrinate, about Kangana Ranaut and demanded an apology from the opposition party's top leadership. This comes a day after a controversial comment was posted on social media platforms from Congress leader Shrinate's accounts against Ranaut, the Bollywood actor who the BJP has fielded as its candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Kangana Ranaut Slams Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Over Offensive Post, BJP Candidate Says 'Every Woman Deserves Dignity' (Watch Video).

Following a row, Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all of her social accounts, claiming that they had been posted not by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts. 'Someone Who Had Access..': Supriya Srinate Clarifies After Controversy Over Objectionable Comment on Kangana Ranaut.

 

Ranaut recently met BJP president J P Nadda at his residence. Earlier in the day, asked whether she plans to take any action against the remarks, she said she would respond only after her meeting with Nadda. Rejecting Shrinate's clarification, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress and said the 'dastardly comments' by the party's social media head were not posted by default but by design.

'She deleted the post, saying someone who had access to her accounts had posted it. This makes it clear from where the social media accounts of the Congress are operated. The country should understand that such kind of negative and dastardly comments by the Congress are not made by default, but by design. This proves that the Congress and the INDI Alliance are playing into the hands of some unknown powers," Trivedi alleged.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said Shrinate's remarks against Ranaut reflected the Congress' “disgusting thinking” about women and demanded an apology from the top leadership of the opposition party. 'We strongly condemn the Congress leader's remarks,' Tiwari told PTI, demanding that the opposition party take action against Shrinate. 'If the Congress doesn't take any action against her, women of the country and its people will give it a reply,' he added.

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late party veteran Sushma Swaraj, described Ranaut as a “daughter of India” and asked Congress leader Sonia Gandhi if Shrinate's remarks were acceptable to her. 'Such derogatory words were used for someone who is a woman and a daughter of India. This reflects the mindset of the Congress about women,' Swaraj told PTI and added the top leadership of the Congress should apologise for Shrinate's comments.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla rejected Shrinate's clarification and said the Congress leader posted such remarks on social media "on purpose" to insult ‘Nari Shakti for which she should be booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. 'How come Supriya did not realise for a long time that such a post was made? Did she not get notifications of her own account? How many people handle her account? How is it taking so long to identify this culprit? Why has she not filed an FIR against this person yet?...Is this how they handle Congress accounts? Post without final check? Of course not,' Poonawalla charged in a post on ‘X'.

