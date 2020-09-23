Urvashi Rautela has given a sneak peek into the character she plays in her upcoming Telugu release, Black Rose, with the first look poster of the film. "Our makers have unveiled the first look of the film, Black Rose, today and as you can see I am wearing a beautiful sari that also symbolises the title of the film. I am seen walking on the runway in the poster," Urvashi pointed out. Black Rose: Urvashi Rautela Opens Up About Filming for Her Telugu Debut in the Times of COVID-19

About the film, which will also release in Hindi, she said: "My character is like Shylock in William Shakespeare's play 'The Merchant Of Venice'. 'Black Rose' deals with the point from (the perspective of) Kautilya's 'Arthashastra'. She is the owner of a large group of companies called Lotus Capitals." Black Rose: Urvashi Rautela Is All Set to Make Her Telugu Debut with Sampath Nandi Directorial

Urvashi Rautela in Black Rose Poster:

The film will release in Telugu and Hindi, and is directed by Sampath Nandi.

