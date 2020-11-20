Who remembers Boom? This isn't a question for the present generation but for the ones who were served just about anything in the name of cinema once upon a time. The 80s, 90s and the 2000 borns will identify Boom as Katrina Kaif's debut movie. Kaizad Gustad's fusion of the fashion industry with gangsters made a lot of noise because of its erotic content and also because of a saree-clad Bo Derek emerging from the sea. Yup, the latter did happen and the American actress, who celebrates her birthday today, did actually shoot the scene wearing a golden saree. All for Amitabh Bachchan! Katrina Kaif Says It’s Amazing to Be in Maldives for Shoot, Actress Hits the Beach in Great Mood (See Pics)

Many Bachchan fans were shocked and mortified to see their idol doing a movie of such nature with his character indulging in some kinks. For 2003, it was too ahead of its time in India. Anyway, he was shown as a huge fan of Bo Derek and he dreams about her. The lady looked ravishing in a golden saree!

For those who didn't have the good fortune of watching it (Boom is streaming on Zee5, BTW) here's a quick guide to what the movie was all about. Three models which included Katrina Kaif walked the ramp wearing expensive diamonds. They get into a scuffle while on-ramp and the diamonds fall off. Badi Mia (Bachchan) had his eyes on them and now holds the models responsible for the diamonds getting away. Rest you can watch if you wish to.

