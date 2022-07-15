Known for bringing coming-of-age films on the big screen, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji says he would hide himself when people used to watch his mega-blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as he had thoughts in his head about "what would they say". Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, released in 2013. It is tagged as trendsetter for young India and redefines love, friendship, goals and problems. Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar Pose With Shah Rukh Khan, Nambi Narayanan, R Madhavan On The Sets Of Rocketry The Nambi Effect (View Pic).

Asked what's more daunting, making a magnum opus like 'Brahmastra: Part 1' or inching towards its release and showing it to the world, Ayan in a conversation with IANS said: "As a filmmaker you are very nervous you are open to judgements and you feel very vulnerable and naked when you put out your film. I used to hide when people used to watch 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'... 'Oh my God what would they say','I hope they like the film' etc." Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji Calls Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Pregnancy Announcement As ‘The Most Special’.

With Brahmastra, Ayan has confidence. "With Brahmastra I have put so much in the film for so long. My tapasya of 10 years, I have a very peaceful confidence when it comes to this film." "of course, I am very nervous... But there is a level where I feel very proud of the film and feel very proud of what we have accomplished here and I feel the country will feel very proud of the film and I have a lot of faith in this film. So, that sense of joy of sharing it is greater than the fear and the insecurity."

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, in five Indian languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

