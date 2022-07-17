Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's real romance has been brought alive in the latest song "Kesariya" from their upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Ranbir says: "The freshness of the song has resonated with the audience really well. I would like to thank the entire team for creating a song that has touched countless hearts and I am sure the audience will cherish the warm experience of the full song." Brahmastra Song Kesariya: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Romantic Track by Arijit Singh Is the Biggest Love Anthem of the Year (Watch Video).

Alia reveals what Kesariya means to her. "For me, Kesariya is a feeling that one experiences when they are happy and content with something. It was the first glimpse from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and it holds a special place for me and the entire crew. The song draws me in whenever I listen to it, and I'm sure that the song will touch the hearts of the audience."

The song, which was unveiled on Sunday, will be releasing in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions. In association with Sony Music, the romantic track was shot in the ghats of Varanasi. Director Ayan Mukerji says: "Working with Pritam Da, Arijit, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the entire team on Kesariya has been a momentous experience. Pritam Da always manages to save the best for me since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I am personally very excited about all the versions - Arijit Singh, Sid Sriram, Sanjith Hegde and Hesham Abdul Wahab have rendered it so beautifully and soulfully which shows across all versions."

Ayan agrees to the fact that everyone "loves the sizzling chemistry of Ranbir and Alia in the song, which hints at the strong bond they share." The romantic number has been sung in Hindi by none other than Arijit Singh, whose deep and soulful vocals breathe life into the melodious composition by the much-loved composer, instrumentalist, guitarist Pritam. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Brahmastra: Kesariya Full Song Out! Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Chemistry Is Just Magical In This Love Anthem, Say Fans On Twitter (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Below:

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the song, music director Pritam adds: "The song has so many layers of emotions that it was a real treat to compose." Singer Arijit Singh adds that Kesariya marks an important milestone as a romantic song in the Indian Film Industry.

"Pritam da's tunes and Amitabh's lyrics have been ethereal to begin with. I just did my part and I see Ranbir and Alia create absolute magic with the song on screen. Kesariya will stay in people's hearts for sure." Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya added that the journey of Kesariya has been long and endearing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2022 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).