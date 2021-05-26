On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, several Bollywood celebrities extended heartfelt greetings to their fans and followers on social media. Veteran actor Hema Malini took to Twitter and posted the picture of a beautiful Lord Buddha idol. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Today is Buddha Poornima. The 2,583 rd birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. Let us all pray for the peace of mind, calm and self-awareness during this harmonious, non-violent and uplifting occasion." Buddha Purnima 2021 Images & Vesak HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Buddha Purnima With Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and Greetings.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also took to the micro-blogging site and extended greetings on the festival. "Buddha Poornima greetings .. Vesak .. Buddha Jayanti ki anek anek shubhkaamnayein," he tweeted. Urmila Matondkar also took to Twitter and quoted Lord Buddha. "Never regret being a good person to wrong people. Your behaviour says everything about you, and their behaviour says enough about them, #Buddha #BudhaPurnima," she wrote. Happy Buddha Purnima 2021: Netizens Pour In Heartwarming Wishes on Twitter to Celebrate Vesak.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a throwback picture of himself standing with folded hands in front of a grand idol of Lord Buddha. "Buddham sharanam gachchami. Happiness, peace, good health to all, people across the world on the auspicious occasion of #HappyBuddhaPurnima," he wrote alongside the picture. Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar extended heartfelt greetings on his Twitter handle and wrote, "To all countrymen #BuddhaPurnima. Best wishes to you May this Holy Occasion be the beginning to eradicate our worries & darkness. May it heal us all."

Check Out the Wishes Below:

Hema Malini

Today is Buddha Poornima. The 2,583 rd birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. Let us all pray for peace of mind, calm and self awareness during this harmonious, non violent and uplifting occasion pic.twitter.com/rLzGpUqs1V — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 26, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3915 - Buddha Poornima greetings .. Vesak .. बुद्धा जयंती की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GaDK4jeiMg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2021

Urmila Matondkar

"Never regret being a good person to wrong people. Your behavior says everything about you, and their behavior says enough about them"#Buddha#BudhaPurnima #बुद्धपूर्णिमा pic.twitter.com/8f7kP8jFjW — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) May 26, 2021

Madhur Bhandarkar

‘‘बुद्धं शरणं गच्छामि!’’ Happiness , peace, good health to all, people across the world on the auspicious occasion of #HappyBuddhaPurnima 🙏🙏 #BuddhaJayanti2021 pic.twitter.com/65ZXuvuIvK — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 26, 2021

Raj Babbar

सभी देशवासियों को #बुद्ध_पूर्णिमा की शुभकामनाएं। May this Holy Occasion be the beginning to eradicate our worries & darkness. May it heal us all. भगवान बुद्ध ने मध्य-मार्ग का संदेश दिया था। उम्मीद है सत्ता में बैठे साथी आज से ही उनके इस अहम संदेश का अनुकरण शुरू करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/RTV6kOzDir — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) May 26, 2021

He also quoted Lord Buddha in his tweet writing, "Lord Buddha gave the message of the Middle Way," and further added that he hopes, "those in power will start following this important message from today itself." The festival of Buddha Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautam Buddha.

