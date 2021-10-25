Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set to showcase his acting prowess as a shrewd police officer in Bunty Aur Babli 2. He hopes he has done justice to the character he is playing in the film. Pankaj said: "I'm grateful to find projects that are different and Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a supremely funny film. I just loved the character that was offered to me by my director Varun V. Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: Saif Ali Khan–Rani Mukerji Are All Set To Battle With New Con Artists Siddhant Chaturvedi–Sharvari And It’s An Entertaining Ride! (Watch Video).

Sharma and YRF and I hope I have done justice to the role. I have been looking for a role like this because it gives me the creative freedom to just entertain audiences through comedy." He added: "I play a cop named Jatayu Singh, who through his shrewdness, manages to pit the two Buntys and Bablis in an epic fight for supremacy. While the two battle it out to prove who is the biggest con-artist, I have my eyes on the prize to be the most acclaimed cop." Sharvari Looks Smoking Hot as New Babli in Metallic Swimsuit, Watch Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer Video.

"I'm the one who gets the original Bunty-Babli out of hiding to chase the new Bunty and Babli. What follows is madness and a laugh riot for audiences to be thoroughly entertained." Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release worldwide on November 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2021 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).