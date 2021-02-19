The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is set for theatrical release on July 9. The romantic drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor co-stars Vaani Kapoor. The film casts Ayushmann as a crossfit athlete and Vaani plays his love interest. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s Film To Hit The Big Screen on July 9!

The shooting schedule of the film was wrapped within 48 days, following which the unit had celebrated completion with cake cutting. Ayushmann has earlier shared why the film is so special for him. "I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively. Vaani Kapoor Opens Up About Her Three Big Films Coming Up in 2021, Says ‘It’s a Watershed Moment for Me’.

Check Ayushmann Khurrana's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Check Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - VANI KAPOOR: RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED... #ChandigarhKareAashiqui - starring #AyushmannKhurrana and #VaaniKapoor - to release in *cinemas* on 9 July 2021... Directed by #AbhishekKapoor... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/WGRJ0s4cxa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2021

It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh - couldn't be prouder!!! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I can't wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year," he wrote on Instagram. The film is produced by Pragya Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).