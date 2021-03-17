Actress Vaani Kapoor says she has always tried to be fit but her upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui pushed her to work harder. "I have always tried to be fit but Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a film that has really pushed me to work harder and to my limits. To pull off my role, I put myself through a grind that wasn't easy. It was what (director) Abhishek Kapoor saw me have on-screen and I dived headlong into the process of achieving this body type for the film," Vaani said. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s Film To Hit The Big Screen on July 9!

The actress claims the film is a huge milestone in her career. "I wanted to give it all. It required me to achieve a body type that I never had before. Of course, I wanted to nail this role and took this challenge head-on. I needed to appear like a really fit girl. I literally exhausted myself training," she said. From Bell Bottom, Shamshera to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor Says She’s Mentally Preparing for a Hectic Work Schedule.

Vaani added: "After a difficult lockdown period and with almost no training, I had to spring back with rigorous workout sessions every day, but when I saw myself on the monitor, I felt it was all worth it". Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is set to release on July 9.

