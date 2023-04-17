The upcoming action film Chatrapathi will star actress Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead. The film is the Hindi remake of Chatrapathi in which she has been paired opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The film also marks Bellamkonda's Hindi film debut. Chatrapathi Remake: Hindi Adaptation of Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's Telugu Hit Gets a Release Date.

Talking about the role in Chatrapathi, the actress said, "I am excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first pan-India action drama, and I couldn't have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas." Chatrapathi Release Date: Hindi Remake of Prabhas-SS Rajamouli's Film, Starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda, to Hit the Big Screens on May 12 (View Poster).

Presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios Chatrapathi, directed by VV Vinayak and written by V Vijayendra Prasad, the film is an official remake of SS Rajamouli's Prabhas-starrer with the same title.

The film also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in India on May 12, 2023.

