The trailer of the upcoming film Chatrapathi was unveiled on Tuesday. The film is the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster of the same name. The trailer gives audiences a sneak-peak into the high octane action and heady dose of entertainment with the leading pair of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The film marks the Hindi debut of Bellamkonda, and has been directed by VV Vinayak with a script written by SS Rajamouli's father and veteran writer VVijayendra Prasad. Talking about the film, Sreenivas Bellamkonda said, "Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways.

VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler and we can't wait to bring it to audiences." Elements like visuals, the stunts and the chemistry between Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha define the trailer and promise an all purpose entertainer in the theatres.