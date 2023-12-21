As the year draws to a close, the familiar melodies of the season grace our ears once more, echoing through the winds that have draped the world in their wintry embrace. In every corner, city streets shines and each decoration a testament to the joyous arrival of Christmas. Within this fabric, Bollywood emerges as the vibrant storyteller, capturing the magic of this season on screen. Through captivating narratives and soul-stirring melodies, Bollywood immortalises Christmas, weaving tales that resonate with the warmth and splendour of this cherished occasion. Christmas 2023 Traditional Dishes From Around the World: From Roast Turkey to Capon, 5 Dishes That Must Be on the Christmas Dinner Menu.

As the bells ready to ring and the world embraces the holiday spirit, here in LatestLY, we reflects on five Bollywood movies that have beautifully captured the essence of this festive season:

Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranbir Kapoor starred in a rom-com directed by Siddharth Anand, set against a Christmas backdrop without direct reference to the day. The film unfolds during the festive season, primarily in New York and Las Vegas, as the lead pair shares moments amid Christmas decorations and public revelry. Despite lacking an explicit Christmas narrative, the movie encapsulates the joy and spirit of the season through its setting and evolving storyline.

Trailer of Anjaana Anjaani:

Dilwale (2015)

In this Rohit Shetty film, Varun Dhawan's character falls for Kriti Sanon's Ishita, staging an adorable Christmas proposal amidst twinkling lights and a church backdrop. Varun expresses his love via placards and strikes an iconic SRK romantic pose. The peppy tune "Premika" by Pritam, featured in the movie, complements the festive Christmas setting, adding to the film's romantic charm.

Trailer Of Dilwale:

2 States (2014)

The romantic drama starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor, adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel, follows Krish and Ananya's college love story. Their budding romance is beautifully depicted through the hit track ''Offo'', featuring a montage of celebrations, including Christmas. IIM-Ahmedabad, adorned in festive decorations, sets the stage for the duo to celebrate Christmas together, deepening their bond.

2 States Trailer:

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2010)

Shakun Batra's romantic comedy, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan, beautifully captures the essence of Christmas in Las Vegas. The film's main plot revolves around Christmas, with Riana and Rahul (played by Kapoor and Khan) having their second meeting on Christmas Eve.

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu Trailer:

Julie ( 1975)

Lakshmi Narayan and Vikram Makandar's character in this film, delves into the challenges faced by an Anglo-Indian family, shedding light on societal constraints around inter-caste marriage and unwed motherhood in India. The film address taboos like premarital relationships and women drinking. The song ''My Heart is Beating,'' sung by Preeti Sagar, portrays a joyous Christmas celebration.

Julie Trailer:

In Bollywood's big movies celebrating festivals like Holi, Diwali, and Durga Puja, there's also Christmas! These films beautifully show the joy of Christmas just like they do with other celebrations. Tell us your favorite Christmas movie from Bollywood and don't forget to add more in the list. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas from LatestLY!

