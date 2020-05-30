Climax Trailer: Here's When And Where You Can Watch Ram Gopal Varma's Hot Erotic Thriller Starring Pornstar Mia Malkova Who Doesn't Hold Back on Oozing Sexuality and Nudity (Watch Video)

Climax Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

In what Ram Gopal Varma called a 'gift in the terrible times of lockdown,' the filmmaker released the trailer of his film Climax, starring adult film actress Mia Malkova. Previous teasers see Mia Malkova posing in a bikini and stretching amid hot sand. There are enough scenes in the trailer where Mia and her co-star make out in the deserts, in a pond and around a bonfire as well.

And while the film has seen a trailer and even a song be released, the latest trailer of Climax once again sees Mia Malkova is more stages of undress. In fact, viewers are also gifted with a buck naked shot of Mia in the pond.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

From the looks of the trailers, this seems like a thriller which has as much erotica kinda thrill as suspense. Climax is the second collab of RGV and Mia who had previously partnered up for 2018's God, Sex and Truth. Climax is all set for release on June 6, 2020 at 9 pm on RGVWorld.in/ShreyasET. One can even download the ShreyasET app or log in at the above mentioned website. In fact, RGV has also set up the viewing prize at Rs 100.