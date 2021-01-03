David Dhawan directorial Coolie No 1 (2020) starring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan made it to Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020. The movie garnered not-so-good reviews. However, one thing which was most talked about was the kissing scene between Varun and Sara in the rom-com. Considering David is Varun's father, fans felt it would have been tough for the former to shoot the smooching sequence. But seems like David does not feel so, as recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said that it was not a difficult task. Coolie No 1 Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Comedy Is Exactly What 2020 Felt Like… Terrible! (LatestLY Exclusive).

“There was nothing difficult about it because we are very professional people. When I am shooting with him, I don’t look at him or ask him whether we should do this or not. I tell him that this is to be done. The script demands a kissing scene and so we have to do it. Practically, there is nothing wrong. Kissing scene is the lightest scene in the Indian films these days." David told the portal. Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Starrer to Release in Theatres on January 1, 2021?

Ahead he added, "It’s very fair when you are doing it professionally, you don’t look left, right, centre. ‘Arre yaar mera beta karra hai, sharam aarai hai. Kaae ki sharam aarai hai? (Oh no, my son is doing it, I feel so embarrassed. What are you embarrassed about?) There is no such thing. It’s all practical today. Now how the hero and the heroine do it is up to them." Coolie No 1 Song Mirchi Lagi Toh: Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's Dance Number Is Cool but Lacks That Dinchaak Vibe (Watch Video).

Well, talking about Coolie No 1, it's a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name which was released way back in 1995. The OG was also helmed by David Dhawan. However, the old flick was a superhit, whereas the new one opened to severe backlash online. Stay tuned!

