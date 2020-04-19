Deepika Padukone to Participate in a Discussion on Mental Health Amid COVID-19 Pandemic With WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With an aim to prioritise mental health during the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will engage in a discussion, the actor announced on Sunday. Deepika Padukone Shares Hand-Written Letters by Fans on Instagram Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

The Chhapaak star, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, will go live on Instagram with the WHO chief on Thursday at 7.30 pm IST.

Thank you @deepikapadukone for your efforts and advocacy on the importance of #mentalhealth during this difficult time of #COVID19 we are all facing. I look forward to our @instagram Live on Thursday. Together!https://t.co/bNbYUXg4Gy — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 19, 2020

"Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond... Join Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, as we discuss the importance of mental health during the #COVID19 pandemic and lessons we can learn for the future," Deepika shared in a post. Deepika Padukone is a Stunning Beauty in Black in This Throwback Picture from Dabboo Ratnani’s Photoshoot.

A year after going public with her diagnosis, the 34-year-old actor launched The Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness around mental health.