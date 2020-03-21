COVID-19 Effect: Ankit Tiwari, Akhil Sachdeva and Amaal Malik to Perform Live via Social Media During the Janata Curfew

Ankit Tiwari, Akhil Sachdeva and Amaal Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After international singers like Chris Martin and John Legend, a slew of India musicians including Ankit Tiwari, Akhil Sachdeva and Amaal Malik have decided to perform impromptu home concerts for fans via social media amid the coronavirus outbreak. The idea behind the digital concert, Safe And Sound, was given by Mourjo Chaterjee in view of the 'Janata Curfew' to be observed on Sunday. Mourjo is a founder of On Stage Talents, a multi-genre talent agency. Shah Rukh Khan Supports PM Modi’s Janata Curfew Initiative, Says ‘We Need To Slow Down Time’.

Happy to be part of such noble initiative, Akhil Sachdeva, who sang "Tera ban jaunga" in "Kabir Singh", said: "It's a great initiative and we looking forward to this concert." Actress Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber will also participate in the concert. "We urge people to stay home , in the meanwhile we artist will try our best to entertain you'll with our music," Weber added. #JantaCurfew: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shabana Azmi and Other Bollywood Celebs Welcome PM Narendra Modi’s Initiative

The concert will take place on Sunday between 4-5 p.m. with artistes going live on their respective social media handles. Singers like Tulsi Kumar, Jasleen Royal, Richa Sharma, Shruti Pathak, Jeet Ganguli , Abhay Jodhpurkar , Osho Jain , Bhoomi Trivedi , Ravi and Shargun Dubey, have also joined hands to be part of the digital singing concert.