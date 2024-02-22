Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi’s Film!

Here's everything you need to know about Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film also starring Arjun Rampal.

Bollywood Team Latestly| Feb 22, 2024 01:09 AM IST
Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi’s Film!
Crakk Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is an upcoming Hindi language film that will soon be released in theatres near you. The film will allow audiences to immerse themselves in the larger-than-life world of action headed by the film's lead, Vidyut Jammwal. The trailer for the film was released on February  9, which showcases the story of two brothers who promise to enter and win an action game titled 'Maidaan'. Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa is directed by Aditya Datt, features mind-blowing action sequences that will thrill the audiences to another level. Crakk Song 'Dil Jhoom': Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi Crack the Sizzle Code in This Romantic Track (Watch Video).

The film's screenplay has been written by Aditya Datt, Rehan Khan, Sarim Momin and Mohinder Pratap Singh. Now, ahead of Vidyut Jammwal starrer's theatrical release, here's looking at some of the key details about the movie. Crakk Teaser: Vidyut Jammwal Goes Against Arjun Rampal in High-Octane Action-Packed Flick (Watch Video).

Cast: Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa's star cast includes Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson. Pooja Sawant, Rukmini Maitra and MC Square make special appearances.

Watch Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Trailer Here:

    Plot: Crakk features the story of a man named Siddhu (Vidyut Jammwal), a slum dweller who embarks on a journey into Maidaan, an underground survival sports competition run by Dev (Arjun Rampal). Siddhu unravels the secrets behind his brother's disappearance in this journey.

    Release Date: Crakk - Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa releases in the theatres on February 23, 2024.

    Review: The reviews for Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa are not out yet. LatestLY will update you when the review for the Vidyut Jammwal starrer is shared online.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2024 01:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

