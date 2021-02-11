Actress Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's cryptic tweets on Thursday have left fans wondering if the duo is set to return with a new film together. Taapsee and Kashyap have in the past collaborated on the 2018 release, Manmarziyaan, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Explains Why Her Film on Mithali Raj ‘Needs to Be Made’

On Thursday, the actress and the filmmaker tweeted using the identical hashtag #WhatsCult. "Courage, creativity, clutter breaking, cult! Rare to find them all together... Any idea what I am hinting at? Guess what am I talking about?! #WhatsCult," Taapsee Pannu wrote. Fitness Alert! From Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu, Bollywood Beauties Who Underwent Physical Transformation for Their Roles in Upcoming Movies

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Tweet Below:

Check Out Anurag Kashyap's Tweet Below:

Confused? Hona bhi chahiye. Accha hain. Wait and watch 😎 #WhatsCult pic.twitter.com/2T4vCGY95c — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 11, 2021

"Collaborating with a 'cult' team on something special! Guess what? Confused? Hona bhi chahiye. Accha hain. Wait and watch #WhatsCult," Kashyap tweeted. Taapsee has recently revealed in an interview that she will collaborate with Anurag Kashyap on a sci-fi film tentatively titled Rewind, which will reportedly be shot in Goa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).