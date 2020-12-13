Daggubati Venkatesh turns a year healthier and stronger today. The man has been ruling the Telugu film scene for decades now and has done innumerable movies. So to know that he only has two Hindi movies in his kitty made us a bit shocked. Anari that launched him in Bollywood was a remake of his own film Chinna Thambi and was a huge hit. Very rarely has any South Indian actor made a massive entry in Bollywood by setting the box office on fire. But Venkatesh managed to get the crowd to the theatres. He later did Taqdeerwala which was a comedy film. Mosagallu: Venkatesh Daggubati Launches the Title Motion Poster of Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal’s Upcoming Crime Thriller (Watch Video)

Although there is no confirmation as to why Venkatesh didn't work in any more Hindi movies, reports suggest that Taqdeerwala's poor performance disheartened him and he decided to quit Bollywood. He would be glad to know Taqdeerwala on TV is probably one of the most-watched movies whenever it is on. Some movies have longer lives on Television than theatres, Andaz Apna Apna being a classic example. On his birthday today, let's talk about the only two Hindi movies that Venkatesh has done.

Anari (1993)

Anari is a story about the simpleton Rama who works for the brothers of a haveli who keep their sister wildly protected from males or male gaze. However, Rama is allowed to befriend her as the brothers don't consider him worthy enough to charm their sister, played by Karisma Kapoor. Of course, the unthinkable happens and it starts a chain reaction of all kinds of wrong. Anari was one of the most successful movies of the year which launched Venkatesh firmly in the Hindi cinema.

Taqdeerwala (1995)

It's in the supernatural space where an important book called Bhavishya Vaani gets misplaced and lands on earth in a jobless Suraj's house. His fortunes turn for the good but Yamraj and Chitragupta land on earth following the book. Everything goes chaotic after that. Taqdeerwala may not have received the response Anari did but every rerun of the movie on TV fetches huge viewership. Kader Khan as Yamraj became highly popular and so did his one-liner 'Yam hai hum'.

If you are a Venkatesh fan, give his Telugu films a break and check out his two Hindi films on his birthday. We are ready to bet on it that you won't be disapppinted.

