Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday informed that he has wrapped up shooting for the Agra schedule of his upcoming film Dasvi. Sharing a photograph of the Taj Mahal clicked from his hotel room, Abhishek wrote: "Not a bad view to wake-up to every morning! Thank you Agra for being so beautiful. Till next time. #tajmahal #wahtaj #dasvi #schedulewrap #incredibleindia #NoBuntyDidntTryAndSellTheTaj." Dasvi: Yami Gautam Shares Her Interesting Experience While Shooting at Agra Central Jail for the Social-Comedy Film.

"Dasvi" is directed by Tushar Jalota. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. On the work front, apart from "Dasvi" Abhishek Bachchan will also feature in The Big Bull, which is broadly based on the securities scam of 1992 and stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life. Dasvi: Yami Gautam, Abhishek Bachchan Wrap Up the Shoot of Tushar Jalota’s Social Comedy (Watch Video).

Check Out Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

The Big Bull is directed by Kookie Gulati, and is slated to release digitally on April 8.

