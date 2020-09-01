Deepak Dobriyal turns 45 today. And we are going to gush over him and his movies for the occasion. The actor deserves so much more credit than he gets in the industry. A prolific actor, Dobriyal has the ability to steal a scene from main leads. Let us admit, we have seen him do that. The actor began his career with a small role in the film, Maqbool (2003). He did not star in another Bollywood movie until 2006, when Omkara released. But the actor was active in theatre. He has been a part of over 17 prominent plays in his theatre career. So, if you really enjoy his acting, make sure to catch him on stage. Deepak Dobriyal Shares the Names of the Movies He was Part of But Never Found a Place In their Posters.

Deepak has also talked about the reason behind his limited number of appearances in Bollywood movies. He has said, "For the last 10 years, whichever film I have done, the directors or the filmmakers have approached me with their scripts. I was a part of several camps in the industry and later stepped out of all. I was a part of Vishal Bhardwaj’s camp, I was in Rakeysh Mehra’s camp, Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Verma. I would do everything to fit into these groups, but later I decided to just stick to good scripts. I’m now committed to scripts only. Agar aap kachra scripts laoge toh, me nahi karunga."

Tanu Weds Manu Films

Dobriyal played the role of Pappi Ji in two Tanu Weds Manu films. Pappi was a close confidante of the shy male lead played by R Madhavan. The actor was a stunner in the first film with limited screen appearance. Fans loved him. No wonder, he returned in the sequel, still playing a supporting role, but his scenes were way more. His "Your question hurt me" dialogue has become a part of the popular culture.

Hindi Medium

The actor played the role of a patriarch of a poor, impoverished family. Although, the lead actor was Irrfan Khan and the movie was a dramedy, Dobriyal moved the audience with his earnest performance.

Kaalakaandi

Not many have watched this black comedy featuring an ensemble cast. The movie is a mixed bag of interconnected stories, one of which stars Deepak. His eccentric wannabe Mumbai gangsta attitude will leave you laughing. It is not your run of the mill comedy role. Dobriyal pulls off the humour in black comedy genre just as effortlessly as in Tanu Weds Manu.

Angrezi Medium

Dobriyal teamed up with Irrfan Khan again for the spiritual sequel of the film, Hindi Medium, titled Angrezi Medium. A lot of comedy scenes come to life thanks to the fresh performance of the actor.

1971

We have pitched this movie so many times now. This war drama is an underrated gem. The movie tells the story of a few Indian soldiers held as prisoners of war by Pakistan and their mighty escape from the enemy clutches. The film will shake you to the core seeing the men fight for their life. Every actor has delivered a fantastic performance including Dobriyal. Independence Day 2020: From Manoj Bajpayee's 1971 To Deepika Padukone's Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, 5 Underrated Patriotic Films.

So, which one is your favourite movie featuring Deepak Dobriyal? There has been no update about his upcoming projects, so we might have to wait out longer to see him on screen again.

