Deepak Dobriyal known for his brilliant performances has recently shared a series of film posters on his Instagram account. Yes, he was a part of all those movies but there was something amiss. The actor highlights how he was never a part of those film posters despite being a crucial part of its narrative. It's a common notion in Bollywood to include all and only the main leads on a film's posters. While none of the supporting cast members had earlier raised concern for the same, it was high time someone did and we are glad for Deepak Dobriyal decided to demand a change. Deepak Dobriyal Considers Irrfan Khan’s Death As His Personal Loss, Says ‘He Made Me Understand the Craft of Acting’.

From Omkara, Tanu Weds Manu Returns to Hindi Medium, Deepak Dobriyal shared all the film posters that never had him sharing the space with the film leads. "Poster me nahi tha,,par main bhi tha is film me. kisi ko nazar aaya?" he sarcastically taunted while highlighting the wrong practice. We don't really know if anyone will pay attention to his silent demand but in an ideal world, there shouldn't have been a scenario where he's compelled to highlight this wrong practice and seek a change. Angrezi Medium Actor Deepak Dobriyal Vows to Help His Staff Financially, Says 'Will Pay Even If I Have to Take a Loan’.

Omkara

Gulaal

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Hindi Medium

View this post on Instagram isme bhi tha par kam logon ko pata hoga. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 A post shared by Deepak Dobriyal (@deepakdobriyal1) on Jul 28, 2020 at 1:33pm PDT

Shaurya

Deepak Dobriyal's recent revelation comes in at the right time when Bollywood is fighting a debate of insiders v/s outsiders in the industry. However, the issue is far deeper than what we see. It's not merely about the nepotism but also about how the other cast members are treated and if they deserve to find a place in the movie posters. A discussion that Bollywood should ideally have but sigh, no one will bother about it.

