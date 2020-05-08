Deepika Padukone Dedicates The Lyrics Of Lamhe Guzar Gaye To Irrfan Khan To Celebrate 6 Years Of Piku

Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, Shoojit Sircar on the sets of Piku (Photo credit: Instagram)

Irrfan Khan's demise has left everyone in shock. It's a void that can never be filled by anyone ever because there can never be another Irrfan Khan. Today fans are celebrating six years of Piku which saw the actor play a character, unlike anything he has done in recent times. Deepika Padukone has thus dedicated her post on the film to this maverick actor with verses from the song Lamhe Guzar Gaye. The 'Rest in peace My dear friend' at the end made us tear up once again. Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Deepika Padukone’s Insta Post Reflects Her State of Mind Over The Tragic Loss of Her Piku Co-Star

It's really difficult to believe that we live in a world where there is no Irrfan Khan. We lost one of the bests in the industry. Piku became so much more interesting just because of Rana and his bickerings with Amitabh Bachchan. We so miss you, Man!

Apparently, Deepika was supposed to reunite with Irrfan for a Vishal Bharadwaj movie. Now all that is just gone!