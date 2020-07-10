Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's Instagram family is in for a treat. The B-town diva shared a throwback picture of herself where she is of course in her de-glam mode. The picture seems to be from her teen years and she was oh-so-pretty even then. The Padmaavat star shared a series of snaps from what looks like a trip with her friends. Ranveer Singh’s Birthday: Deepika Padukone’s Wish for Her Hubby Is Filled With Love and Peace in Abundance (View Post).

In the caption of these pics, she wrote, "They say look ahead...But ever so often remind yourself about where you’ve come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey...#flashbackfriday." DP looks pretty in a plain white tee and tied hair. In another snap, she is hardly seen as she peeps into the frame from the corner. Check out the pictures below.

Deepika Padukone's Post:

On the professional front, the dimpled star was last seen in Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. Her performance was hailed by the critics as well as the fans, in this Meghna Gulzar directorial. Next, she is supposed to be seen in Shakun Batra's film which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Not to forget, she is a crucial part of Ranveer Singh's sports drama namely 83'.

