Kartik Aaryan teamed up with ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani for the film Dhamaka. The much-anticipated film released on Netflix today (November 19). From the look of the film’s posters, teaser and trailer, from critics to fans, all expected the movie to be just like its title. However, looks like the film didn’t turn out to be as ‘explosive’ as expected. Although Kartik’s performance has been hailed by critics, the narrative has rather turned out to be on the weaker side. Dhamaka Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan's Strong Act Carries This Not-Enough Explosive Remake of a Korean Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dhamaka is the remake of the Korean film The Terror Live that had released in 2013. The Hindi version features Kartik Aaryan is seen as Arjun Pathak, a journalist and host of TRTV Bharosa 24/7. The film also features Mrunal Thakur as Arjun’s wife. Let’s take a look at what critics have to say about the performances and film.

Hindustan Times - Dhamaka's trailer pretty much promised us a Kartik Aaryan 2.0. And the film is indeed Kartik's most challenging performance so far. Director Ram Madhvani, who has directed Neerja and series Aarya in the past, creates a world within one room that is full of tension, action, reaction and a sense of urgency.

The Indian Express - Hard to believe that this comes from Ram Madhvani, whose ‘Neerja’ and ‘Aarya’ worked so well with creating believable characters, interesting scenarios, while keeping us on the edge. Here’s a man teetering on the edge of sanity, and here’s another who is confronting his demons, and their lives are hanging by a thread.

Pinkvilla - A positive of the film is the acting of the leads. Kudos to Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash for playing their character well. It’s encouraging to see Kartik stepping out of his comfort zone of being a romantic hero.

NDTV Movies - Kartik Aaryan carries the weight of Dhamaka on his shoulders with admirable panache. The film's takedown of contemporary Indian journalism lacks subtlety. It falls back on all too literal swipes at purveyors of sensationalism and leaves nothing unsaid.

Firstpost - . The focus is never on explaining the events. The tone is expository because of the subject, but never the details. Dhamaka is hurried, dramatic, and loud, and ends up being like the monster it is trying to kill.

The action-thriller Dhamaka is currently streaming on Netflix.

