Dia Mirza is getting married for the second time and the wedding is today. She is tying the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Only a few days back, the news came to light that the actress has decided to enter wedlock again. It will obviously be an intimate affair with just friends and family around. The actress has hinted that the festivities have begun by sharing a picture of her palm with Mehendi on it. It looks quite pretty if you ask us. Now we can't wait to catch more of it. Ahead Of Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi’s Wedding, Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Welcomes Actress To The Family (View Pics)

Vaibhav Rekhi is the founder of Piramal Fund Management Pvt Ltd and is also associated with the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. Not much is known about their love story but Dia has been welcomed to the family with open arms. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani shared a few pictures of the lovely couple which seems more like a pre-wedding photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani (@poojadadlani02)

We believe there will be more photos coming in from the wedding festivities and we will keep you updated on the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).